Attempted car theft foiled at St. Peters dealership

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A quick-thinking salesman foiled some would-be car thieves at a St. Peters dealership on Monday.

The suspect had no idea the car sales associate was on to his scheme and, in the end, the suspect left empty-handed.

The incident happened at Auto Plaza St. Peters. According to police, three people drove up to the dealership Monday afternoon looking to ride off in style but the dealership later found out their background did not check out.

The salesman said the suspect wanted to purchase a Jeep Grand Cherokee, fully loaded with all the features. The man signed all the paperwork and went with the salesperson in the Jeep to the bank to pick up a cashier’s check. Once the car salesman and the buyer got to the bank, the man jumped out of the driver’s seat and took off.

“This was premeditated that he had all this in his mind before he walked into the dealership. He had a back story. His ID was fake, name fake, the truck he drove to the dealership in was reported stolen. These guys up to no good all over the place,” said Tim Heatherly.

The St. Peters Police Department said they are following up on strong leads.