Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum among finalists for US Olympic basketball squad

ST. LOUIS – Chaminade graduates Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum have both helped pave their way to collegiate and professional basketball success by playing in the USA basketball system at various points of their careers dating back to their high school careers.

On Monday, the pair learned they are both finalists for the 2020 men’s squad representing the United States in the Tokyo Olympics.

Beal was previously a finalist in 2016 but did not make the final roster. This is Tatum’s first time as a finalist for the men’s team.

“Over the course of the remainder of the NBA season we’ll continue to monitor all of the athletes,” said Jerry Colangelo, managing director of the team. “Selecting the 12-man USA roster will obviously be an extremely challenging and difficult process, and we will again attempt to select the very best team possible to represent our country and who we hope will be successful in our difficult mission of repeating as Olympic champions for a fourth consecutive Olympics.”

This year’s team will be coached by San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. Besides the pair of St. Louis natives, the field of 44 candidates also includes LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, and Anthony Davis, among others.