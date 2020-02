Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Cardinals are back in Jupiter, Florida for spring training. The first day for players to report for practice is today. The team tweeted, "And just like that, we’re back!"

The Cards have several decisions to make on this year's team, left fielder, clean up hitter, closer and the starting pitching rotation, just to name a few.

Cardinals infielders arrive early because they relish learning from Oquendo https://t.co/Fa4SJZl0SN — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) February 11, 2020

And just like that, we’re back! pic.twitter.com/GM5NzXJvky — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 11, 2020

RETWEET this post if you're ready for @Cardinals baseball to return! pic.twitter.com/dit65VgfFV — Palm Beach Cardinals (@GoPBCardinals) February 5, 2020