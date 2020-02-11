× Dosunmu injured on Spartans’ buzzer dunk; No. 22 Illini fall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Star guard Ayo Dosunmu crumbled to the floor clutching his left knee as Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman threw down a huge dunk at the buzzer that lifted the Spartans over No. 22 Illinois 70-69. The severity of Dosunmu’s injury wasn’t immediately made available. The Illini’s leading scorer had 17 points Tuesday and is averaging 15.8 per game. Rocket Watts led the Spartans with 21 points, and Tillman had 17. Aaron Henry and Cassius Winston added 13 and 12, respectively. Andres Feliz scored 15 points and Kofi Cockburn added 11 for Illinois (16-8, 8-5).