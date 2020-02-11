× Feds back away sentencing proposal for Trump confidant Roger Stone

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Department of Justice is backing away from its sentencing recommendation of between seven to nine years in prison for Trump confidant Roger Stone, a department official told the AP.

The official says there had been no contact with the White House over the decision, though President Donald Trump tweeted early Tuesday calling it “a very horrible and unfair situation” after the recommendation was made in a court filing Monday evening.

The official said the recommendation was extreme and excessive and disproportionate to Stone’s offenses. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The Justice Department plans to refile the recommendation later Tuesday, the official said. It wasn’t clear how much prison time it would seek.

Stone was convicted in November of a seven-count indictment that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press