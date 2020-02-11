Focus Marines Foundation help veterans and marines returning from combat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The differences between expectations and reality for a returning veteran can be daunting, and one local organization is determined to help veterans and marines returning from combat.

Focus Marines Foundation serves wounded warriors in various stages of transition and recovery.

Norm Harriman, VP of development, along with focus Marines Foundation instructor as Bryan Jefferson joined Fox 2 to discuss their seven-day program that helps participants find renewed hope, develop positive characteristics, and commit to continuing self-improvement.