Heart healthy eating

ST. LOUIS – It's National Heart Month. And one big part of taking care of your heart is keeping cholesterol levels down. According to a recent One Poll survey, 45 percent of respondents want to eat better but knowing how to do it holds them back. Nutritionist Mia Syn joins Fox 2 via satellite to discuss heart-healthy eating.

