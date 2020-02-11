High schooler battling leukemia sworn in as Wentzville honorary mayor, police chief

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Holt High School grad Sullivan “Sulley” Menne took the oath of office Tuesday morning to become honorary mayor of Wentzville.

Menne was diagnosed with leukemia in June 2017. Recently, doctors said they’ve been running out of treatment options but that has not stopped Sulley’s family from helping him to live his life to the fullest.

The family accompanied Sulley to Wentzville City Hall and Law Enforcement Center for Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony. City employees, police officers, and elected officials were on hand as well.

Sulley was given a tour of city hall and then sworn in as chief of the Wentzville Police Department. He toured the city jail, tested the firearms training simulator, and took a helicopter ride with the St. Louis County Police Department’s Metro Air Support Unit. He also spent time with the Wentzville Fire Protection District and St. Charles County Ambulance District.

On Wednesday, Sulley will return to the city hall to start the city’s board of aldermen meeting.

You can learn more about Sulley’s journey at http://www.facebook.com/sulleysjourney.

There is also a fundraising page set up to assist with medical bills and expenses.