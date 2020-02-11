× Illini mount furious comeback, but fall to Michigan State 70-69

After trailing by as many 20 points, the Fighting Illini staged a furious comeback, only to lose by one point to Michigan State 70-69 on Tuesday night in Champaign, IL. Illinois was down 40-20 in the second half, but put together two 10-0 runs and came back to take a 61-60 lead on Ayo Dosunmu’s basket. Michigan State got a follow dunk from Xavier Tillman to retake the lead 70-69. Dosunmu was driving to the basket for a final shot when he slipped and appeared to suffer a left knee injury that ended the game. No further updates were available on Ayo’s injury.

Rocket Watts led Michigan State (17-8, 9-5) with 21 points. Tillman added 17 points.

For the Illini (16-8, 8-5), Dosumnu was their leading scorer with 17, followed by Andres Feliz’s 15 points.

It’s now three straight losses for Illinois.