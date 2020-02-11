Live video of New Hampshire Presidential Primary coverage

The results of the first ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election will come Tuesday night in New Hampshire. Here’s everything you need to know about the primary.
When do polls close in New Hampshire?
Poll closing times vary statewide. Most polls close at 7 p.m. ET, and all polls will be closed by 8 p.m. ET.
How many delegates are at stake?
Twenty-four Democratic delegates and 22 Republican delegates are at stake in the New Hampshire primaries.
Who can vote in these primaries?
Registered party members may only vote in their own party’s primary. Independents may vote in either primary. Unregistered voters may register on Election Day for either contest.
Who won the New Hampshire primaries in 2016?
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire Democratic primary by more than 22 points in 2016, after barely losing the Iowa caucuses. Then-candidate Donald Trump won the state’s Republican primary by nearly 20 points that same year.
Who is still running for president?
Eleven candidates are running for the Democratic nomination:
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
- Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Businessman Tom Steyer
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
Two candidates are running for the Republican nomination:
- President Donald Trump
- Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld