Missouri state police K9 discovers 45 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Posted 12:40 pm, February 11, 2020, by , Updated at 12:41PM, February 11, 2020

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. – An Oregon man is behind bars after being caught driving with 45 pounds of marijuana and assorted pills.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped 34-year-old Jonathan Lee just after 8:15 a.m. Tuesday for speeding and lane violations along Interstate 70 in Cooper County.

During the stop, a K9 officer alerted the troopers to possible narcotics in the vehicle.

State police searched the vehicle and found dozens of bags of marijuana hidden in a suitcase and plastic totes. Authorities also discovered Adderall, Xanax, amphetamine, and ecstasy pills.

Lee was charged with of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

