× Missouri state police K9 discovers 45 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. – An Oregon man is behind bars after being caught driving with 45 pounds of marijuana and assorted pills.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped 34-year-old Jonathan Lee just after 8:15 a.m. Tuesday for speeding and lane violations along Interstate 70 in Cooper County.

During the stop, a K9 officer alerted the troopers to possible narcotics in the vehicle.

State police searched the vehicle and found dozens of bags of marijuana hidden in a suitcase and plastic totes. Authorities also discovered Adderall, Xanax, amphetamine, and ecstasy pills.

Lee was charged with of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

“Fact. I’ve never found a suitcase that held any suits."

-K9 Rony Vehicle stopped for speeding & lane violations on I-70 in Cooper County. 45 lbs. of marijuana discovered inside a suitcase & plastic totes. Ecstasy & other pills also seized. Details: https://t.co/bm93Ci7Evs pic.twitter.com/Er9PTa6DAs — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 11, 2020