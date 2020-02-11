× Police officer run over while in foot pursuit of a suspect

VINITA PARK, MO – The North County Police Cooperative is on the lookout for a suspect that ran over a police officer in Vinita Park Tuesday night around 6:15 p.m. A department spokesperson tells FOX 2/News 11 that officers were called to an O’Reilly Auto Parts store located at 8123 Page Avenue for a customer attempting to a pass counterfeit money.

The customer was asked to leave the store by an employee, but the customer and another person later came back to the store just after the police arrived. An employee pointed out the suspect and officers attempted to stop the individuals.

Both suspects exited the store, with officers chasing one of the suspects on foot.

One of the suspects got into a white four-door vehicle and intentionally ran over one of the officers. That officer suffered lacerations and head injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and police are still searching for that suspect.

After a brief foot pursuit, the second suspect was captured and taken into custody.

The injured officer is expected to be okay.