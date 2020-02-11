× ‘Promise and potential on the Mississippi’ St. Louis named best place to move in 2020

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Mayor Lyda Krewson is sharing an article from Curbed that calls St. Louis the best city to move to in 2020. The top ten list rates US cities by “livability” by comparing criteria like walkability, park access, diversity, housing costs, and job opportunities. They came up with a list of alternatives to “unaffordable” cities on the coasts.

“‘Promise and potential on the Mississippi’ In case you haven’t seen it yet, Curbed just listed St. Louis as one of the 10 best cities in America to move to right now. They specifically cited our thriving Cortex Innovation Community District, amazing redevelopments like City Foundry STL, and family-friendly, affordable attractions like City Museum, St Louis, MO. Couldn’t agree more! The #STL is a great place to live, work and play!” writes Mayor Lyda Krewson to her Facebook page.

This is a portion of Curbed’s reasoning on why they chose St. Louis as their top spot to move to:

“St. Louis wasn’t the top-scoring city included in our list, though it did rate highly for park access, transit, walkability, and tech growth potential. It also has many of the issues facing other Midwestern cities, including a declining population and a history of segregation. But don’t count the city out; it’s poised to incubate new ideas and attract new businesses.

You can see some of that promise in Cortex, a 200-acre innovation center that’s helped bring companies like Square and Microsoft to St. Louis, and a new biotech hub taking shape in nearby Creve Coeur. You can also see it in projects to revitalize neighborhoods and industries, such as City Foundry, a soon-to-open food hall and commercial space in Midtown. St. Louis also has incredible architecture and an industrial past that is poised for further transformation—ideal if you’re looking for turn-of-the-century style or a warehouse space for a startup.”

Read the full report here.