Riverboats at the Gateway Arch kicks off the 2020 cruise season

Posted 6:35 am, February 11, 2020, by , Updated at 08:06AM, February 11, 2020
ST. LOUIS -  The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch kicks off the 2020 cruise season with new cruises celebrating St. Louis' most popular holiday festivities such as the Mardi Gras and St. Patrick`s Day parades.

Fox 2's reporter Derrion Henderson was live on the riverboat with a list of ways to surprise that special someone or plan the perfect getaway for the family. 

Tickets are now available for Valentine`s Cruises on Feb. 14 & 15, Mardi Gras Brunch Cruise Feb. 23, Fat Tuesday Cruise on Feb. 25 and St. Patrick`s Day Recovery Brunch Cruise held on March 15.

For a full schedule of cruises and to purchase tickets click here:

