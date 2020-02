Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - The St. Louis County Parks Department is seeking public input for use of former proposed ice site in Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park.

Officials will host a meeting Tuesday from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Maryland Heights Community Center.

The new blues practice facility was supposed to be at the 40-acre park site located off Marine Avenue.s. Instead, the Centene Community Ice Center was built near the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.