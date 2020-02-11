Steely Dan to headline Variety’s Dinner with the Stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Fusion rock duo Steely Dan will headline the annual Variety Dinner with the Stars on April 25.

The Grammy-winning artists have sold more than 40 million albums over four-plus decades, with hits “Reelin’ in the Years” and “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number.”

St. Louis native actor and comedian Joe Torry will host the program alongside Variety Teens.

The dinner is on April 25 at the Stifel Theater. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets for the Variety show and Steely Dan are available on Ticketmaster.

The gala is an evening that brings together St. Louis philanthropic citizens who love to give back to their community.

Variety empowers kids and families to redefine what ability means and reimagine what the possibilities are for their future by providing access to medical equipment therapy and special programs for the families.