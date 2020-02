Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - Valentine's Day is just around the corner and if you're looking for the perfect gift for your special someone Always In Bloom in Kirkwood has one of a kind floral designs that will impress your loved one.

Colleen Lindsay and Melissa Yancheck joined Fox 2 to discuss how you can get same-day delivery even if if you need to order the last minute.

Always In Bloom

3300 Watson Road

314-781-1717

www.StLouisFlorist.com