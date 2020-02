Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tickets are now on sale for the Runway Lights Fashion Show benefiting Variety The Children's Charity. The can`t-miss fashion event features fashions from world-famous designers on the region`s top models.

Co-Chair Mary Steward along with Variety Kid Haley talked about the inspiration behind the show and what's new this year.

Runway Lights Fashion Show

10:00am April 18th

St. Louis Union Station

www.varietystl.org/RunwayLights