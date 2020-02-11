Tim’s Travels: ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ makes hundreds of beds for bedless children in St. Louis

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Life can be hard for a child who does not have their own bed to sleep in. To make it easier, the Maryland Heights chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is bringing “sweet dreams” to area children by giving them their very own place to sleep for free.

On Tuesday morning, dozens of volunteers gathered at the Arlington United Methodist Church to make 30 beds for bedless children. To date, they have built 70 beds and delivered over 50.

With a waiting list of over 80 beds, the Maryland Heights chapter will host two additional build days March 14 and April 25. All volunteers over the age of 12 are invited and encouraged to join.

Bed Build for 30 beds

Arlington United Methodist Church Gym

Friday, March 13 – 6:00-9:00pm

Saturday, March 14 – 9:00am-noon