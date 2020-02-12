Barnes Jewish Hospital partners with Blues to provide AEDs to organizations in need

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac episode Tuesday night at the Blues' game against the Ducks. Medical staff on-site were able to respond fast and administer aid using an AED.

Dr. Marc Moon a cardiac surgeon at Barnes Jewish Hospital along with Kristin Seymore, a clinical nurse specialist at the Heart And Vascular Center talked about the importance of automated external defibrillator.

For more information visit: www.BarnesJewish.org/aed

