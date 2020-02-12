× Colorado coaching search could impact Mizzou football staff

ST. LOUIS, MO- The new University of Missouri football coaching staff has been in place for several weeks, but a late move on the coaching carousel could force a chain reaction that leaves Eli Drinkwitz in search of a new defensive coordinator.

When Mark Dantonio retired as Michigan State’s head coach on February 4, the Spartans ultimately succeeded in luring Colorado’s Mel Tucker to East Lansing a week later, leaving the Buffaloes in search of their second head coach in as many seasons.

Bruce Feldman, a college football reporter for The Athletic and FOX Sports speculated Wednesday that Missouri’s Ryan Walters could get an interview for the top job in Boulder. Walters, 34, was retained by Drinkwitz after Barry Odom was fired in November. Walters was raised in Aurora, CO, played safety for Colorado from 2004-2008, was a Team Captain in his senior season and served as a student assistant there in 2009. He’s spent the past four seasons as Missouri’s defensive coordinator, while also focusing on the team’s secondary.

He also has a close relationship with someone else who has been connected to the Colorado search, Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy, another Colorado alum.