Conservation Connection – Nature’s forecasters

February 12, 2020
ST. LOUIS – We celebrated Groundhog Day earlier this month. Long before scientific measurements, satellites, and meteorologists, people relied on signs from nature for their weather forecasting. Let's look at some of nature's weather forecasters with Missouri Department of Conservation spokesman Dan Zarlenga.

