Florissant family thankful no one was injured, after car crashes into home

FLORISSANT, MO - A car crashed into a home with a family inside on Wednesday, February 12, severely damaging the home.

Reiko Jackson, the homeowner, was driving to her second job when she saw a car speeding past her going east on New Halls Ferry. Minutes later her mother called and said a car had rammed into their home. To her surprise, it was the exact same car she had seen zooming past her earlier.

The car crossed oncoming traffic, hitting a light pole crashing into Jackson's home. Her mother and youngest son were in the home at the time of the incident.

"I'm just happy that no one was hurt," said Daryl Jackson, the homeowner's oldest son. "When I got home I just hugged my grandmother and thanked God that everything was okay."

The crash left tire tracks and debris in the yard, as well as significant damage to the front windows, porch, and garage. Florissant police arrived shortly after the crash. The homeowner says a teen was driving the vehicle with a passenger in the front seat.

"They did the police report and everything. These were high school kids that did this. The parents came and everything. Brought their insurance and stuff like that," said Warren Beauford, the homeowner's brother.

The family is hoping the damages will be fully covered by insurance. As for now, they are urging drivers to stay alert and drive safely.