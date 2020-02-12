× Jay Bouwmeester update

11:29 PM

The St. Louis Blues issued an update on defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who collapsed on Tuesday night during the Blues at Ducks game in Anaheim, C.

Blues Release Statement

Regarding Jay Bouwmeester

(Feb. 11, 2020) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong has released the following statement regarding Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester.

“With 7:50 remaining in the first period of our game tonight, Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on our bench after completing his shift. Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay. He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center. Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim’s physicians. We will update Jay’s condition on Wednesday morning.“