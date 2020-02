Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in a north St. Louis County municipality.

Police were notified around 1:30 p.m. of the shooting, which took place in Uplands Park.

Investigators said the man was found dead in the home and there was no sign of forced entry.

