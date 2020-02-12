Traffic updates: Multiple crashes reported Tuesday morning. Check our map for the fastest route.

Overturned tractor trailer closes NB lanes on I-55

Posted 6:56 am, February 12, 2020, by , Updated at 07:35AM, February 12, 2020
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. - Both northbound lanes of Interstate 55 are closed following a crash involving two truck tractor semi-trailers.

According to the Illinois State Troopers, the crash happened around 5:41 a.m. on I-55 northbound at milepost 33.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFox flew over the scene where one truck tractor semi-trailer is overturned and is on its side.

Traffic is being diverted onto Illinois Route 4.

It is unclear when the left lane will open but officials say commuters should expect heavy delays.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

