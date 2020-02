× Pedestrian struck and killed on WB 44 just east of 141

ST. LOUIS – Westbound lanes of Interstate 44 are shut down after a person was fatally hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near 141 around 5:30 a.m.

Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed a person was fatally hit. The person’s identity has not been released.

Traffic is being diverted at 141.

No other details have been made available.

#Breaking: #MO highway patrol tells FOX 2 the pedestrian struck on 44 WB just east of 141 was killed @FOX2now — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) February 12, 2020

MoDOT now reporting they've CLOSED 64 WB downtown from the accident past 9th street @FOX2now #STLTraffic — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) February 12, 2020