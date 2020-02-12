Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Police identify 67-year-old struck and killed at Union and Page

Posted 12:58 pm, February 12, 2020, by , Updated at 01:23PM, February 12, 2020

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have identified a man struck by a car and killed Tuesday afternoon at a busy north city intersection.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. at Union and Page boulevards, on the edge of the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

According to a police spokesperson, Alfred Smith was walking south on Union attempting to cross Page when he was struck by a 2015 Jeep Wrangler.

Smith was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was 67.

Police said the driver, a 40-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and spoke with authorities.

The department’s accident reconstruction team is continuing its investigation.

