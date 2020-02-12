STL Moms: Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - February is heart month and when it comes to newborns, 1 out of 100 babies are born with a hear defect in the United States each year.

Jen Hinkle with the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation along with a pediatric cardiologist with St. Louis Children's Hospital joined Fox 2 to discuss a new technology that is helping.

The Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation is an organization dedicated to fighting congenital heart defects by raising funds for the most promising research, spreading awareness of the deadly disease, and showing love and support to the children and families impacted by CHDs.