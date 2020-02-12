Ted Drewes on Chippewa opens for first time in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two sure signs that warmer weather is on the way: you can buy Cardinals tickets and you can go to Ted Drewes this week.

It may cold and rainy in February, but customers have come to Ted Drewes on Chippewa as the beloved dessert shop reopened Wednesday morning.

No long lines of customers at the windows for the first day, but a steady flow of customers throughout the afternoon. For 90 years, St. Louisans and tourists have enjoyed the dozens of sweet treats on the menu.

Former owner Ted Drewes Jr. even turned out for the reopening. Despite retiring five years ago, Ted still performs a taste testing at the beginning of each season and he let us in on how he can tell if the custard meets his standard for quality.

"The big test for frozen custard is the vanilla. If the vanilla doesn't shape up, they'll hear from me," he said.

Chippewa shop owner Travis Dillon said his strategy is to be open for Valentine’s Day.

“We think it’s a wonderful weekend to be open,” he said.

The Ted Drewes on Grand Boulevard will open in mid-May.