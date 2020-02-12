× USDA representative tells Missouri lawmakers trapping is working to control feral swine population

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Battling the costly devastation caused by feral swine took center stage during a hearing at the Missouri Capitol on Wednesday.

A representative from the USDA and a representative from the Texas Wildlife Services testified before a joint meeting of the Missouri Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food Production, and Outdoor Resources and the Missouri House Agricultural Policy Committee.

They told lawmakers they believe the state’s trapping plan is working. Some hunters have felt the state has been too restrictive in keeping hunters away from areas where they feel hunting could help reduce the feral swine population. Feral swine can be devastating to any crop.

One lawmaker asked the representatives why not allow hunting and trapping in the same areas.

“If someone is shooting at them, they’re going to go off their pattern,” said Michael Bodenchuk, Texas Wildlife Services. “To trap pigs you have to pre-bait them into an area and get them comfortable going in there and we want to trap the entire group not just a part of them.”