ST. LOUIS - St. Louis sports fans will once again be able to see some world-class gymnasts right in their own back yard. The 2020 U-S Olympic Gymnastics Team trials are coming to the Enterprise Center in June.

Olympic medalist, World Champion, and 3-time NCAA Champion Sam Peshak joined Fox 2 to discuss for the first time combining men`s and women`s Olympic Gymnastics Trials taking place in the Midwest.

2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Gymnastics

June 25- 28th

Enterprise Center

www.StLouis2020.com