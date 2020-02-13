30 of St. Louis’ most beloved food trucks will take over Missouri’s first food truck garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, Mo. - Attention all foodies, Missouri's first food truck garden will open in the south county this spring!

Thirty area food trucks will serve visitors at 9 Mile Garden in Affton Plaza at 9375 Gravois Road near Weber Road.

Six days a week, you’ll find a rotation of St. Louis’ best and most beloved food trucks open for lunch and dinner services. Among the businesses offering a rotating selection dishes, Balkan Treat Box, Farmtruk, Seoul Taco, Guerilla Street Food, Sugarfire 64, Truck Norris, Honest to Goodness, Sedara Sweets, Zia’s On The Hill and more.

The site will also have outdoor movies live music and community events. There will be a big screen for outdoor movies and to live stream sporting events. Additionally, a permanent stage will play host to local and national entertainers sharing like music and performances.

For a full list of food trucks and more information click here: