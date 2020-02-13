Better Family Life spokesman discusses Peace Be Still crime prevention initiative

ST. LOUIS – Local organizations, churches, and businesses from around the area will be working together to promote peace in St. Louis. James Clark, vice president of outreach for Better Family Life, joins Fox 2 News to discuss the Peace Be Still crime prevention initiative.
