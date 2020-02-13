Discuss the life and contributions of St. Louis’s most influential figures Charles Parsons

ST. LOUIS - Media and technology executive John Launius spent the past ten years of his life researching Charles Parsons. Parsons is one of St. Louis's and the nation's most influential yet little-known figures.
Launius along with Molly Kodner from the Missouri Historical Society joined Fox 2 to discuss " The Life And Times of Missouri's Charles Parsons" book launch event on February 27 at Subterranean Books.
The Life And Times Of Missouri's Charles Parsons
Book Launch Event
7:00PM February 26th
Subterranean Books
38.655896 -90.302508