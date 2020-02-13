Live video: Daytona 500 storylines, including Logano-Keselowski spat after Clash
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Kansas City mayor starting pardon process for pot offenses

Posted 1:13 pm, February 13, 2020, by

13597287 - kansas city skyline panorama panoramic image of the kansas city downtown district at sunrise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, says his office will begin next week the process of pardoning misdemeanor marijuana offenses.The Kansas City Star reports that Quinton Lucas made the announcement during his first State of the City address on Wednesday.

Lucas made the pardons part of his campaign for office in 2019. He said he’d like to go further and remove marijuana from the code of municipal ordinances. Lucas said his office would post an application on its website next week so nonviolent offenders with misdemeanor marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia possession on their records can ask for pardons.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.