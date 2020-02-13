DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — WFLA’s Dan Lucas and FOX8’s Kevin Connolly are joined by NASCAR insider Holly Cain for today’s episode of Countdown to Daytona, focusing on key storylines ahead of the Daytona 500, including the highly-publicized spat between Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.
Live at 1pm ET: Daytona 500 storylines, including Logano-Keselowski spat after Clash
-
Jimmie Johnson: Still with ‘deep passion’ to race ahead of final Daytona 500
-
Kevin Harvick knows what it feels like to celebrate Daytona 500 in Victory Lane
-
Matt DiBenedetto to prove he’s more than just a cute nickname in NASCAR
-
Pressure on for Chase Elliott at Daytona
-
Aric Almirola getting in position to win Great American Race
-
-
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 pole, credits his new team
-
Jimmie Johnson takes final green flag at Daytona 500
-
Kyle Larson hopes to keep making big moves in Daytona
-
Denny Hamlin looks to defend Daytona 500 title
-
Keslowski dreams of racing at Daytona 500 with PB&J, Matthew McConaughey
-
-
Austin Dillon hopes to repeat history with win for grandfather, No. 3 car
-
Tyler Reddick ready to get back to Daytona after last year’s lap 194 crash
-
Meet teen racing sensation Hailie Deegan