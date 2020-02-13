Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

‘Masked Singer’ tour coming to St. Louis this June

Posted 10:34 am, February 13, 2020, by , Updated at 10:47AM, February 13, 2020

ST. LOUIS –  The Masked Singer is taking the Fox singing competition on the road with an all-new live show.

Hitting more than 45 cities, The Masked Singer National Tour will be in St. Louis on Saturday, June 6 at the Stifel Theatre.

The live show will feature two celebrity guest hosts, as well as one local celebrity who will be in a top-secret disguise, keeping the audience guessing until they are unmasked at the end of the night.

According to a press release, the hit Fox TV show has posted its highest-rated, most-watched and most-streamed telecast ever.  Given the sustaining rating power with 28.6 million multi-platform viewers, hitting the road is perhaps a no-brainer.

So, can you guess who’s behind the mask?

Tickets are on sale now at www.livenation.com 

 Mask Singer Season 2 Finale: 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.