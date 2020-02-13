MLS stadium measures approved, however parking concerns make for conversation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The future stadium and entertainment district for the new MLS team takes another step forward.

The committee discussed that return for the hundreds of millions of dollars of investment by the ownership group, the organization would get a 25-year tax abatement from the city.

The issue of parking was also a topic of conversation during Wednesday's meeting. Developers said the stadium would only hold about 30-40 events a year which doesn't justify building a parking garage.

They said there is enough parking downtown around the stadium and measures within the plan to make it accessible for public transit that a garage is not necessary.

There are still two more votes on the issues before they become official with the final passage anticipated for Friday, February 28th.