St. Louis City Hall hosts inaugural celebration of African American heritage event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler is making it a priority to acknowledge ethnic inclusiveness in the area.

"Our city is made up of many different cultures, and many of them haven’t been celebrated in city hall in the past. We wanted to have a formal, official celebration of the diverse things minority groups have brought to the city," said Butler.

The event included speeches from leaders in the city, as well as an African welcome dance, music from Praise Connection Choir, and an award ceremony. Five outstanding individuals were awarded for their contributions in areas of art, ministry, activism, and entrepreneurship: Michael Wren, Inez Bordeaux, Robert Powell, Jerry Hunter, and Reverend Earl Nance, Jr.

Mayor Lyda Krewson signed a proclamation officially declaring February 13 African American Heritage Day in St. Louis, another highlight of the evening.

"This day is black history. Kids in our community getting to know that you can be in the history books one day. You can make a difference. You can be a person that they’re talking about from the work and the activism that you do I feel is incredibly important," said Bordeaux, Manager of Community Collaborations at ArchCity Defenders.

The St. Louis City Recorder of Deeds Office is in the process of securing dates for future culture and diversity celebration events.