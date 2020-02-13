Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Sun damage in the winter, reasons why you should care about winter sun exposure

Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Thursday, February 13 is supposed to be one of the coldest days of the year and as far as sunshine it's practically nonexistent, but even low-level sun exposure adds up over a lifetime.

Don't let the cooler temps can trick you into thinking that SPF is only a concern from April-August.

Dr. Eran Chen is a SLUCare Dermatologist and Dermatologic Oncologist. She joined Fox 2 to discuss how exposure to sunlight during the winter months even on the cloudiest days puts you at the same risk as exposure during the summertime.

