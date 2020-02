Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Tim Ezell spent his Valentine`s Day Eve at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital where the patients are running their annual 'Sweet Shoppe.'

During the Sweet Shoppe hours, the children have a chance to package candy, balloons, and flowers and then sell them at the hospital on Valentine's Day to visitors and staff.

All proceeds are donated right back into children`s programming.

For more information visit: www.rankenjordan.org