20th Annual Hardee’s Rise ‘N Shine fundraiser for Heat Up St. Louis

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Today is the 20th Annual Hardees Rise and Shine fundraiser for Heat Up St. Louis. It's your chance to help the needy pay their winter heating bills and get a hot breakfast at the same time.

Donate $1 or more at any participating Hardee's from 6:00 .m. until 10:30 a.m. and you'll get a sausage biscuit or an egg biscuit. 100% of all sales proceeds go to Heat-Up St. Louis!

Last year, Hardee’s “Rise ‘N Shine for Heat” had 700 volunteers and raised $570,000.

FOX 2's Katherine Hessel was live in Maryland Heights serving up biscuits and taking donations.

To learn more visit: HeatUpSTLouis.org

⁦@KHesselFox2⁩ interviews ⁦@Hardees⁩ partners Tom and Laurie Trotter about the 20th annual Rise and Shine for Heat at Illinois and Missouri participating restaurants for #Heatupstl. ⁦@FOX2now⁩ pic.twitter.com/iq9nYNmP8U — Heatupstlouis.org (@Heatupstl) February 14, 2020