Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Blues Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has successful ICD procedure after cardiac episode

Posted 10:34 am, February 14, 2020, by , Updated at 10:45AM, February 14, 2020

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 05: Jay Bouwmeester #19 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period of Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 5, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. —  Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, 36, has undergone a successful procedure for an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator at UC Irvine Medical Center in Anaheim.  A statement from the team says that the procedure restores the heart’s normal rhythm.  It is unclear what this will mean for the rest of his career.

A team of experts is taking care of Bouwmeester. He is expected to be flown back to St. Louis after being released by the UCI Cardiology Department. Physicians at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University will be monitoring his progress.  The Blues will provide an update on Bouwmeester’s status early next week.

Bouwmeester had a cardiac episode and collapsed on the bench during Tuesday’s game in Anaheim.

Previous report:

Data pix.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.