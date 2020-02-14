First African American priest in the US on the road to sainthood

Posted 10:43 pm, February 14, 2020, by , Updated at 10:44PM, February 14, 2020
ST. LOUIS - The first African American priest in the United States is on the path to becoming a saint in the Roman Catholic Church. Fox 2's Shirley Washington has more details on the priest's remarkable journey.

