ST. LOUIS – Missouri is set to open its first food truck garden and the Fire & Ice Cream Truck and Doggie Mac’s have made the list!

Both food trucks will serve visitors at 9 Mile Garden in Affton Plaza this spring. The garden will feature 30 of the hottest food trucks in town along with an on-site bar called the Canteen.

Brian Hardesty joined Fox 2 to discuss how participants can enjoy food, an outdoor movie screen, and live performances.

