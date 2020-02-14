Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Frantic search in cold ends for 6-year-old; he was home

Posted 9:41 am, February 14, 2020, by
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  - Authorities in Kansas City searched in freezing weather for a missing 6-year-old boy for hours before discovering he had been in his home the entire time.

Police initially said that the child was last seen on video captured by a doorbell camera leaving the home on foot just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Several law enforcement agencies participated in the search, along with volunteers and the fire department. A drone also was used.

Police announced around 2:30 a.m. Friday that the boy had been found safe in the home.

