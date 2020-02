Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -Sarah Javier from APA of Missouri has brought in a furry friend with her on Fox 2.

Meet Jenny, a 9-year-old female dog who came to the APA as a stray and was never claimed. She is the sweetest dog that gets along well with other dogs and cats. Jenny loves everyone she meets and is great with kids. While a little older, she has a lot of love left to give a family.

To find out how you can adopt Jenny and other furry friends just like him visit: apamo.org