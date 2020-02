Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Maryville University is launching an aggressive initiative to encourage girls and women to get involved in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, also known as STEAM. The 2020 FORCE Leadership Series is driven along with three key models: philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and mentorship. Find out how girls can attend the April event free of charge.

Guest: Jami Dolby, Development Director, Maryville University.