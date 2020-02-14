McCluer High School teacher charged with having sexual contact with student

Posted 7:09 pm, February 14, 2020, by , Updated at 07:10PM, February 14, 2020

Willie J. Williams

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a teacher Friday for having sexual contact with a student.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a spokesman for the Florissant Police Department, police were notified that a teacher at McCluer High Schoohad made inappropriate communication via social media with a student between January 1 and February 13.

Investigators discovered there had been sexual contact between the teacher and student during that time frame.

Florissant police worked with the Ferguson-Florissant School District and the Missouri Division of Family Services during the investigation.

On Friday, police arrested 29-year-old Willie Williams. He’s being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.