McCluer High School teacher charged with having sexual contact with student

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a teacher Friday for having sexual contact with a student.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a spokesman for the Florissant Police Department, police were notified that a teacher at McCluer High Schoohad made inappropriate communication via social media with a student between January 1 and February 13.

Investigators discovered there had been sexual contact between the teacher and student during that time frame.

Florissant police worked with the Ferguson-Florissant School District and the Missouri Division of Family Services during the investigation.

On Friday, police arrested 29-year-old Willie Williams. He’s being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.